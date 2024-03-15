Mets Morning News: Butto continues to shine, Mets interested in J.D. Davis

Meet the Mets

The Mets have interest in bringing back J.D. Davis.

José Butto pitched very well in the Mets’ spring training game against the Cardinals yesterday.

Anthony DiComo took a stab at projecting the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

As Dwight Gooden looks forward to his number retirement ceremony this year, he’s particularly glad that Mike Torrez—who mentored him in spring training in 1984 while knowing that Gooden would probably replace him in the Mets’ rotation—will be in attendance.

In a brand crossover that somehow hadn’t happened much sooner, you can use Citi Bike to get to Citi Field this season.

The Athletic looked at five Mets minor league players who might break out this year.

Dom Hamel is set to start the Mets’ Spring Breakout game today.

Former Mets reliever Trevor May will be part of ESPN’s Statcast broadcasts once they return later in the season.

Around the National League East

The Braves signed outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year deal.

Jackson Rutledge will start for the Nationals against the Mets’ top prospects today, and all of the team’s regular season games will have a Spanish radio broadcast this year.

Around Major League Baseball

Jay Jaffe writes that the Yankees are in a tough spot with Gerrit Cole sidelined for at least a little while.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back.

Jen Pawol, who was a softball star at Hofstra, will be a Triple-A crew chief and is on Major League Baseball’s call-up list for umpires this year.

Here’s how Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball, came to be featured in MLB The Show ‘24.

Daniel Espino, one of the Guardians’ top prospects, had shoulder surgery and isn’t expected to pitch this year.

FanGraphs got some general managers to look back at the first trades they made in that role.

This Date in Mets History

Look, you can either celebrate former Mets pitching prospect Michael Fulmer’s 30th birthday today or revisit the season-ending injury that Edwin Díaz suffered on this date last year.