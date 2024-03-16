Meet the Mets

Brandon Sproat was one of the Mets prospects who impressed in the team’s 4-2 win in their Spring Breakout game against the Nationals.

The Mets lost their regular matchup against the Cardinals yesterday, but DJ Stewart belted a homer.

The battles continue for the final spots on the Mets’ roster—including the fifth starter, a bench role, and the last two slots in the bullpen.

While rumors continue to persist about the Mets adding outside options, David Stearns insisted he remains comfortable with the in-house players at third base and DH.

Stearns also provided an update on Kodai Senga’s timetable on his return from his shoulder injury.

Several Mets veterans got their first glimpse at what it means to be a major leaguer during their first big-league camp years ago.

Darryl Strawberry is out of the hospital after experiencing a heart attack earlier this week.

Around the National League East

AJ Smith-Shawver has added a changeup to his arsenal which he hopes will help him be a mainstay in the Braves rotation.

After being released by the Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Phillies.

Griffin Conine and Thomas White both showed flashes of their potential in the Marlins’ Spring Breakout game against the Cardinals.

While the Nationals lost their Spring Breakout game against the Mets, a number of their prospects also showcased their skills.

Around Major League Baseball

Blake Snell has failed to attract a serious suitor all offseason, but now the Astros are reported to be interested in his services.

The Astros’ need for starting pitching may have risen due to a sore elbow for José Urquidy.

J.D. Davis will not be making a return to New York, as the former Met has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Michael A. Taylor has also found a new home, with the free agent outfielder agreeing to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In a surprising move, the Cardinals have elected to give manager Oli Marmol a two-year extension.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen will miss at least a few weeks after being diagnosed with a fracture in his right wrist.

MLB.com held a draft to determine the top World Series contenders.

This Date in Mets History

The plans for the construction of Shea Stadium were approved by the New York State Legislature on this date in 1961.