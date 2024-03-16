David Peterson is a rotation question mark in 2024

A relatively quiet offseason has come and gone for the Mets, with a few pitching additions that on a good day should bump the Mets’ rotation depth to just that: depth. However, Kodai Senga’s injury and its unknown duration create an opening, with familiar names (Tylor Megill, José Butto) trying to claim the final open slot. One name that has spent the last few years lingering around that final rotation spot, though, is not even in the mix.

Long before Sean Manaea or Luis Severino joined this team, a very early piece of offseason news created more confusion in the Mets’ pitching depth pool: David Peterson’s injury. In early November, it was announced that Peterson underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, a procedure that would require him to be out until at least late May. It was a blow made all that more unfortunate by the fact that, had he not been hurt, Peterson almost certainly would’ve been competing for—and had a great shot at—the final rotation spot.

Peterson’s 2023 was a disappointment. While he reached a new high in innings pitched (111) and strikeouts (128), he also continued to have problems with walking batters, with a 4.1 BB/9, and giving up hits and home runs, with a 1.3 HR/9 and a career high 10.1 H/9. His ERA was 5.03, and he was a well below league average pitcher with an 84 ERA+. He also shifted between the rotation and the bullpen, playing 27 games with only 21 of them being starts.

These numbers are not too far off his career averages, which signifies both his disappointing career thus far and his multiple injury-shortened seasons creating numbers that may be worse than he would average out over a fully healthy season. An average 4.51 ERA, 1.3 HR/9, AND 4.1 BB/9, and 90 ERA+ demonstrate his issues over his short career thus far. Peterson nibbles too much around the strike zone, and when he does throw strikes they tend to go a long way if hit. He’s a below-average career pitcher and hasn’t been well above average since his rookie season in the truncated 2020 season.

Injury woes and shifting team priorities have created issues for Peterson as well. The creation of a window to attempt to win a championship made it so the team was looking to improve from Peterson (though, no matter how hard they tried, injuries and other issues lead them back to the southpaw invariably each season). Now that they’ve taken 2024 as a bit of a reset, and there is a void for him, he finally got this long standing labrum issue taken care of, after it started causing him pain during his offseason throwing program.

He will probably find his way back to the rotation once he returns from injury, especially with a pitching staff that has never had much health luck on an individual basis, and should one of the current options for the next-man-up falter, he will surely be given heavy consideration given his reliably fine career numbers. But his injury-shortened season is coming at the worst time for him, when he could’ve been taking an opportunity to pitch without incredible expectations placed upon the team, he is stuck on the sidelines, forced to watch for the first few months of the year.