Mets Morning News: McNeil to return to major league camp on Tuesday

Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil is slated to play five innings in a minor league game today and make his return to Grapefruit League action on Tuesday.

Former Mets reliever Ryota Igarashi, who spent six seasons as Kodai Senga’s teammate in Japan, paid Mets spring training a visit.

Anthony DiComo profiles Ji Man Choi, who is both a jokester and a serious candidate for one of the Mets’ final Opening Day roster spots.

Speaking of the Mets having fun in the clubhouse, Francisco Lindor’s basketball hoop has been a source of entertainment for his teammates this spring.

The Mets really need Jeff McNeil to be healthy and good this year, writes Joel Sherman.

Around the National League East

Eury Perez is dealing with elbow soreness and set to visit a surgeon in Texas.

Here are the latest news and notes on the Nationals.

Isaiah Drake looked good in the Braves’ Spring Breakout game.

Luis Arraez and Tim Anderson are set to be a tandem both in the middle infield and at the top of the Marlins’ lineup this year.

The Good Phight says the Phillies’ roster flexibility can help their depth this year.

Around Major League Baseball

Gerrit Cole will be going the rest and rehab route for now.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Grace Carbone looked at would could have been—and what might now be possible—for David Peterson in 2024.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Timo Perez on this date in 2000, and Vance Wilson celebrates his 51st birthday today.