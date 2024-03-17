After choosing free agency, Adam Ottavino is back in the Mets’ bullpen in 2024

Back at the start of this offseason, Adam Ottavino chose to decline his option to stay with the Mets on a $6.75 million salary for the 2024 season. After testing free agency, the 38-year-old reliever ended up signing back with the Mets on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. In between those decisions, he also made some appearances on SNY and expressed concerns about what the Mets were trying to accomplish this year along with his desire to play for a contender. It was all a bit weird.

Here we are, though, with Ottavino set to begin his third season as a member of the Mets’ bullpen. His first came in 2022 and was undeniably excellent. That year, he threw 65.2 innings and had a 2.06 ERA and a 2.85 FIP. Last year, he wasn’t quite as good, finishing the season with a 3.21 ERA and a 4.52 FIP in 61.2 innings. His walk rate jumped from 6.2 percent in 2022 to 11.1 percent in 2023. His strikeout rate dropped rather significantly, from 30.6 percent to 23.8 percent. And home runs were a bit more of an issue than they had been in 2022.

Ottavino’s average fastball velocity dropped by a little more than one mile per hour from 2022 to 2023, too, though that had happened from 2021 to 2022, too, and coincided with better performance, not worse.

Given the underlying numbers last year and his age, it’s not surprising that projection systems all forecast an even higher ERA for Ottavino this year. The various models at FanGraphs all have him hovering around a 4.00 ERA, to be specific. But relievers are generally unpredictable on a year-to-year basis, and neither significantly better nor or worse outcomes than the projections would be surprising.

As for Ottavino’s role in the Mets’ bullpen this year, Roster Resource currently lists him as the team’s primary setup man. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where he isn’t in that role, however, especially if Jake Diekman retains the things that made him a dominant reliever in Tampa Bay last year and Brooks Raley remains as good as he’s been over the past couple of seasons. Both are left-handed pitchers, but neither of them have significant platoon splits.

That wouldn’t entirely alleviate the need to have Ottavino throw high-leverage innings, but at least there appears to be some flexibility in bridging the gap between the Mets’ starting pitchers and the returning Edwin Díaz.