The state of the National League East

One year ago, we sized up the Mets’ competition in the National League East in preparation for the upcoming season, analyzing which teams could stand the most in the way of the Mets run for their first divisional crown since 2015. It turns out the team that most stood in their way in 2023 was themselves. Go figure.

This year, the Mets don’t figure to have much of a chance at the divisional crown, but it’s still worth it to look at the other four teams in the NL East and see how they stack up, and what lies ahead for the Mets in terms of divisional competition.

Atlanta Braves

Key additions:

SP Chris Sale

SP/RP Reynaldo Lopez

OF Jarred Kelenic

IF David Fletcher

IF Luis Guillorme

RHP Aaron Bummer

Key subtractions:

OF Eddie Rosario

IF Vaughn Grissom

SP Mike Soroka

SP Kyle Wright

RP Jesse Chavez

RP Michael Tonkin

IF Nicky Lopez

The Braves are just gonna keep on keepin’ on. They returned most of their 101-win team from 2022 into 2023, and then they won 104 games. The team still remains mostly the same now, and will for many years, as they have basically their entire core locked up for most of the 2020s.

If you want to poke holes, Orlando Arcia does not exactly stand out at shortstop, the Kelenic/Duvall platoon in left has some serious downside, and the bottom of the rotation of Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez is risky as well.

But it doesn’t matter. There are stars at every other position. The top three in the rotation remain, and Sale looks great in spring. Even if things go awry in the rotation this year, the Braves have better depth there than they did last year. Bryce Elder—who had a 3.81 ERA in 174 IP last year— is probably going to start the year in Triple-A. AJ Smith-Shawver can also be called upon, and Hurston Waldrep, a top-30 prospect in the sport according to Baseball Prospectus, could be ready this year.

Oh yeah, did you know that? Just as Max Fried is about to hit free agency after this season— the Braves’ only potential big loss over the next several years—they drafted another potential ace in the first round last year, at pick #24.

They’re just never going to be bad again.

PECOTA projection: 100-61

FanGraphs Depth charts projection: 97-65

Philadelphia Phillies

Key additions:

IF/OF Whit Merrifield

SP/RP Spencer Turnbull

Key subtractions:

RP Craig Kimbrel

1B Rhys Hoskins

SP Michael Lorenzen

One of the most active teams in free agency the last two offseasons just kind of...sat this one out. Other that retaining Aaron Nola, of course, and extending Zack Wheeler, the Phillies lacked the big splash we had become accustomed to them having. They were connected to Yoshinobu Yamamoto and have been in and out of the Blake Snell market, but so far, no dice on anything.

As such, the Phillies return most of the same team that has gone to the NLCS each of the last two years. That can’t be a bad strategy, but if you’re looking for downside, this team isn’t exactly young and there isn’t a swath of prospects on the cusp here, either. Further decline by Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto could leave this team in a good bit of trouble.

Regardless, a full year of Bryce Harper fully recovered from his Tommy John and a presumptive return to form for Trea Turner could help mitigate that quite a bit.

On the pitching side, the Phillies return their 1-2 punch of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola alongside Ranger Suarez and Quintessential Fourth Starter Taijuan Walker. They could have tried to upgrade on Christopher Sanchez out of the five spot, but they do have Mick Abel as as a possibility to call up at some point this year.

It’s not a rotation that will rival the 2011 Four Aces Phillies rotation, but merely having two legitimately good starters and two other solid ones gives the Phillies one of the best rotations in the NL in 2024. The state of starting pitching is pretty dire across baseball and the Phillies are fighting that by having two of the most durable and effective starters in baseball, and that should go a long way towards helping them get back to the postseason.

So yes, there may be some age-related regression here, but its hard to see them regress too hard just because the star talent still on this roster puts them ahead of all but two or three other teams in the NL.

PECOTA projection: 85-77

FanGraphs Depth Charts projection: 85-77

Miami Marlins

Key additions:

SS Tim Anderson

C Christian Bethancourt

Key subtractions:

OF/DH Jorge Soler

RP David Robertson

IF Garett Hampson

RP Matt Moore

C Jacob Stallings

IF Joey Wendle

Last year, my analysis of the team the Marlins built was as follows:

The Fish are a team built with the goal of lucking their way into an 84-win Wild Card berth, and that’s only if things go really well for them.

Well, would you look at that! Things went really well for them, they made some offensive additions at the deadline, teams like the Mets, Giants, and Padres all collapsing opened the door for them to jump into a Wild Card spot, and thus they did—with exactly 84 wins.

Unfortunately, in classic Marlins fashion, they have chosen to capitalize on that this year by doing basically nothing. Jorge Soler, the big bopper in the Marlins’ low-scoring lineup last year, is gone, and not replaced. The biggest offensive addition for a team that was 26th in runs scored last year was Tim Anderson and his .583 OPS.

A full year of Jake Burger and Josh Bell may help, but this is a team that will once again rely on its pitching. But with Sandy Alcantara already out for the year, Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett are now also projected to start the year on the injured list with shoulder issues. That means they’ll have to rely on AJ Puk, Ryan Weathers, and Trevor Rogers in their rotation to start the year with Max Meyer as the only real reinforcement in the minor leagues.

The Marlins still have a group of really talented pitchers, but their depth is thin. And the Marlins don’t really have the offense to make up for injuries on the pitching side of things.

So this looks, once again, like a team built to take advantage of some variance and low-scoring games and sneak in to a Wild Card. Can they do it twice in a row? Crazier things have happened, but a lot more will need to go right for them to match their 84 wins from a year ago.

PECOTA projection: 79-82

FanGraphs Depth Charts projection: 80-82

Washington Nationals

Key additions:

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Joey Gallo

IF/OF Nick Senzel

RP Robert Gsellman

Key subtractions:

1B Dominic Smith

RP Carl Edwards Jr.

We disrespected the Nats going in to last season by basically insinuating they were barely a major-league team, and they surprised us by winning a respectable 71 games, only four games worse than the Mets.

But it’s not like Washington has really done much to improve their team a whole lot beyond those 71 wins. There are, indeed, more interesting players here now. Mackenzie Gore and Josiah Gray have proven they belong in a major league rotation, CJ Abrams is flashing newfound power, Lane Thomas is a legitimately solid player, and 600 PAs of Joey Gallo never fail to be boring, no matter how it turns out. But this team also still has Patrick Corbin, Trevor Williams, and Jake Irvin in their starting rotation, and that’s before anyone gets hurt. Six of their projected starting nine were worth under 1 fWAR last year. The Nationals are still several years away at best.

PECOTA projection: 58-103

Depth Charts projection: 66-96

The competition in the NL East is as tight as it always is. This remains one of the most formidable divisions in baseball, largely on the strength of the Phillies and Braves. It does not seem like the Mets can compete much with the Braves short of a 90th+ percentile outcome. The Phillies on paper look stronger, but the projection systems, interestingly enough, have the Phillies and Mets much closer than you would think.

The Marlins took steps back this year, and may have overplayed their true talent level last year anyway, and the Nationals remain one of the worst teams in the league. It’s not as promising as it has been recent years, but with a few good outcomes, the Mets could make some noise and be a factor in this division.