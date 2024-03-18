Flushing is Burning: Oscar Hangover Szn

Grace is back for a post-Oscar roundup and baseball and other news! First, Grace gets into the recent Mets news, who they may or may not sogn, who may or may not be hurt and who may or may not be good. Then a little league-wide round up of a terrible week for arm health.

Then, Grace transitions into a post-Oscar round-up. the good, the bad, the disappointing. Good show, some really good winners, but one big disappointment (at least for Grace). Then she takes a few minutes to speak on the recent tragedy surrounding Nex Benedict and what we as a society should be learning from this (and how the people that need the lesson the most seem to be missing it altogether).

Finally, a movie minute that bundles one of Grace’s favorite nominees from this year’s Oscars with her favorite actor currently working, one that is starring in what will almost certainly be one of Grace’s favorites from this year (and that she’s seeing next week!)

