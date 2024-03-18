Mets Morning News: Irish Goodbye Baseball

Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen was at Spring Training yesterday and answered questions about his opinion of the farm system, what a successful season looks like, whether he will personally add to the roster, Citi Field never getting a roof, Our Plan, Pete Alonso’s future, and that 3-5 year projection.

Hey Mike, first time long time, do you think the Yankees’ Carlos Narvaez and the Mets’ Omar Narvaez ever get together for dinner or something when they’re both in town? Wait, they’re cousins? Oh, I guess they do.

Yohan Ramirez is competing for one of the final spots in the Mets bullpen and if he gets there, the lessons learned from Ramon and Pedro Martinez will be what makes it happen.

Some arm fatigue is plaguing Sean Reid-Foley, but it shouldn’t be problematic enough to keep him off the Opening Day roster.

In his spring debut against the minor league Marlins, Jeff McNeil went 2-3 at the plate while seeing five innings of action at second base.

An MLB players survey named Francisco Lindor baseball’s “Most Stylish” player.

Mark Vientos, Harrison Bader, and Jose Iglesias all homered in the Mets’ win over the Marlins.

Around the National League East

The Phillies say they aren’t concerned, but it’s worth at least keeping one eye on Bryce Harper’s lingering back issues.

Josiah Gray became the first pitcher since 2011 not named Strasburg, Scherzer, or Corbin to be crowned Nationals Opening Day starter.

Spencer Strider hasn’t allowed a single run through his first 18 innings this Spring.

In Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler was named Opening Day starter, ending Aaron Nola’s six-year streak of taking the ball on day one.

Until they do more evaluations and tests, the Marlins have no clue when Eury Perez will be back on the mound.

While every other Marlins starting pitcher is undergoing what we in the business call a “Springfield Nuclear Power Planting,” Braxton Garrett was able to give Miami some good news as he faced batters for the first time this spring.

Around Major League Baseball

Josh Lowe going down with a second injury right as he was scheduled to come back from his first has turned the Rays outfield plans a little bit upside down.

On the first pitch he saw as a Toronto Blue Jay, Joey Votto hit a home run, naturally.

That first pitch as a Blue Jay ended up being the only pitch Votto saw on Sunday after he rolled his ankle on a bat in the dugout.

Reds MVP-vote-getter TJ Friedl will be completely sidelined for at least a month thanks to a fractured wrist with an actual return to game action being an unknown amount of time away.

Bud Black and the Colorado Rockies are discussing a contract extension to keep the veteran manager on the team for his ninth season and beyond.

With offseason acquisition Sonny Gray still dealing with a hamstring issue, Miles Mikolas will be the Cardinals’ Opening Day starter.

In Guardians camp, José Ramírez is doing what can only be described as the worst Cespedes Car Show ever conceived.

The Houston Astros have gone from serious pursuiters in the Blake Snell sweepstakes to long-shots in what feels like record time.

The currently-in-Korea San Diego Padres and Tommy Pham are said to be getting close on a one-year deal to bring the Mets Legend back to the brown and gold.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane previewed the 2024 season of Adam Ottavino, the only member of the roster to decline a player option and then come back voluntarily in one offseason.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, Joe McEwing became a Met. On this date in 2011, Luis Castillo ceased to be a Met.