Brooks Raley looks to replicate his very good 2023 season

Over the course of the entire 2023 season, lefty Brooks Raley was undoubtedly the Mets’ best reliever. There’s context to that, of course, as Edwin Díaz missed the entire season with a knee injury, and David Robertson had a better ERA as a member of the Mets’ bullpen before he was dealt to the Marlins for a couple of legitimately good prospects.

The Mets got Raley in a trade with the Rays back in December of 2022, and it’s worth reading or re-reading Christian Romo’s piece from last year about balancing rooting for Raley the pitcher and being let down by the Mets adding Raley the person, whose actions and words surrounding the Rays’ Pride celebration were awful.

On the mound with the Rays, Raley’s story in Tampa was a familiar one. After working his way up through the ranks as a starting pitcher in the Cubs’ system, Raley earned a couple of cups of coffee in the big leagues in Chicago in 2012 and 2013 but never stuck. He split his time in 2014 between the Twins’ and Angels’ Triple-A affiliates. The Cubs used him out of the bullpen during his major league stint in 2013, and the Twins used him out of the bullpen in the minors. From 2015 through 2019, Raley played in Korea, and pitched exclusively as a starter.

Several weeks before the pandemic hit hard in 2020, Raley returned stateside and signed a deal with the Reds. Cincinnati deployed him out of their bullpen, and he wound up throwing only four innings in the delayed and abbreviated season before he was traded to the Astros. In total, he threw 20.0 innings in 2020, all as a reliever, and had a not-so-great 4.95 ERA with a 3.94 FIP. The following year, he remained in the Astros’ bullpen and threw 49.0 innings with similar results in the form of a 4.78 ERA but slightly better underlying metrics that totaled a 3.27 FIP.

Raley hit free agency following that season and signed with the Rays. The transition from starter to reliever had already been made, but was able to drastically improve the results he was getting on the mound. In his age-34 season, Raley had the best year of his major league career in 2022, finishing with a 2.68 ERA and a 2.74 FIP in 53.2 innings.

In his first couple of years back in Major League Baseball, Rlaey didn’t have an awful home run rate, but he cut it in half in 2022. Raley’s fastball has always averaged around 90 miles per hour, and that didn’t change in his year with the Rays. But his pitch usage changed, as he threw his slider, sinker, and changeup more often than he had in either of his previous two seasons. And he threw his cutter less, albeit just about as frequently as his changeup. Here’s how his pitch usage over the past few years looks over at Brooks Baseball.

And in 2023 with the Mets, Raley petty much kept those changes intact when it came to pitch usage. Shortly after he was traded to the Mets, Lukas Vlahos broke down the changes that Raley made with the Rays and expressed reasonable concerns about his second-half performance in Tampa.

Fortunately for the Mets, Raley wound up pitching nearly as well in his first season in Queens as he had in his year in Tampa. In 54.2 innings, Raley had a 2.80 ERA and a 3.68 FIP. The team picked up his option for the 2024 season without hesitation following that performance.

Raley’s strikeout and home run rates remained pretty steady with what he had done in Tampa. His walk rate, however, jumped from 6.8 percent to 10.6 percent. The major league average for relievers last year was a 9.5 percent walk rate, meaning Raley’s wasn’t atrocious. But it does leave some room for improvement in his second year with the Mets.

With Edwin Díaz set to return as the team’s closer, Raley enters this season as the team’s second-best reliever on paper. New addition Jake Diekman has joined the Mets’ bullpen coming off a massive improvement after joining the Rays last year, and both pitchers are left-handed with minimal platoon splits. That should give new Mets manager Carlos Mendoza some flexibility when it comes to balancing workloads for high-leverage relievers in their mid-to-late 30s.