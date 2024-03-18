Yohan Ramírez looks to be part of the Mets’ bullpen this year

While the majority of the Mets’ bullpen spots are locked up heading into the 2024 season, at least one remains wide open as Opening Day approaches. Yohan Ramírez is one of several arms trying to claim that spot, and he’s similar to most of the other pitchers who are in the mix when it comes to being out of options.

Entering his age-29 season, Ramírez has spent portions of each of the past three seasons at the major league level and in Triple-A, having made his major league debut with the Mariners in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Having come up through the Astros’ system after signing with them as an amateur free agent in 2016, Ramírez was a Rule 5 pick by the Mariners in late 2019, and the short season worked in their favor when it came to retaining him. Despite a sky-high walk rate that year, Ramírez finished with a 2.61 ERA in 20.2 innings.

Ramírez spent the entirety of the 2021 season with the Mariners and their Triple-A affiliate, finishing the major league portion of his season with a 3.90 ERA and a 5.09 FIP. But as he started his third year with the Mariners in 2022, he struggled mightily, racking up a 7.56 ERA through his first seven appearances. Seattle traded him to Cleveland in mid-May, and he made just one major league appearance there before he was dealt to Pittsburgh that July.

With the Pirates, Ramírez fared better than he had early in the year, as he threw 27.0 innings with a 3.67 ERA and a 3.82 FIP. He started the 2023 season there, too, and put up an identical 3.67 ERA—albeit with a 4.68 FIP—in 34.1 innings at the major league level before the White Sox claimed him off waivers in September. In just four innings of work there, his 2023 ERA jumped from 3.67 to 4.23.

Back in December, the Mets got Ramírez from the White Sox for cash, and over the course of this offseason, the reliever spent some time with former Met Pedro Martinez and his brother Ramon, both successful major league pitchers, at home in the Dominican Republic.

When it comes to deciding which pitchers to keep on the major league roster for Opening Day, Ramírez has acquitted himself nicely in spring training games. He’s thrown six innings and has neither walked anyone nor allowed a run in Grapefruit League action. Spring training stats are generally not indicative of future performance, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to pitch well when you’re trying to earn an open spot in a bullpen.