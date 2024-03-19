Mets Morning News: Spring training enters final week

Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen has turned what he was given into a new beginning for the Mets, writes Joel Sherman.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aren’t the only celebrities in Wrexham, as Mr. Met an the Phillie Phanatic recently visited the Welsh city.

The latest episode of Meet at the Apple featured David Stearns.

The Mets didn’t play a game, but several players were challenged to say something nice about one of their Mets’ teammates.

A new edition of This Week in Mets is here.

Former skipper Buck Showalter will serve as an in-studio analyst for MLB Network during the 2024 season.

Around the National League East

In case you were wondering, Jarred Kelenic is having an awful spring for the Braves.

Reynaldo López has earned the fifth spot in Atlanta’s rotation.

Bryce Harper is not concerned about his back soreness.

As he adjusts to his new swing, Johan Rojas of the Phillies is trusting the process.

Around Major League Baseball

The MLB power rankings reveal the top team heading into the 2024 season.

These prospects stood out above the rest in Spring Breakouts.

Mike Petriello detailed eight ways to appreciate the gap between the Majors and the Minors.

National League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell inked a two-year deal worth $62 million with the Giants Snell will be reunited with Bob Melvin, who managed him with the Padres.

Zachary Rymer explored the biggest bust potential for each team.

The Seoul Series, which kicks off this week, adds to MLB’s legacy of games hosted abroad.

DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a “pretty significant bone bruise”, and Aaron Boone won’t speculate on what that means for his Opening Day availability.

Carlos Rodón was tossing a spring no-hitter before he was pulled by [checks notes] Joe Torre? Wait, that can’t be right. What year is it?

Shohei Ohtani will start throwing soon and could play outfield for the Dodgers this year.

Oneil Cruz of the Pirates is making jaws drop this spring with his power performance.

This Date in Mets History

March 19 is an ominous day for Generation K. On this date in 1996, Bill Pulsipher underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his pitching arm, which would be the first domino to fall in a career filled with injuries. Three years later, Paul Wilson suffered a partially torn medial collateral ligament and would have to undergo Tommy John Surgery.