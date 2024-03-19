Grant Hartwig figures to get some major league innings with the Mets this year

Late in the 2021 season—less than three years ago—Grant Hartwig began his career in professional baseball. Just a few weeks before then, he wasn’t taken in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft, but the Mets signed him and sent him to Port St. Lucie.

After four appearances with their complex league squad, Hartwig got bumped up to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets for four appearances in September to end his season. In 2022, the Mets had him begin his season in St. Lucie, but he wound up playing in five different places by the time that year ended: with all four of the team’s affiliates and in the Arizona Fall League.

In his time with St. Lucie, Brooklyn, Binghamton, and Syracuse, Hartwig tallied 56.2 innings and put up a pretty spectacular 1.75 ERA. His stint in the fall league didn’t go nearly as well, but focusing on an inflated ERA there in just nine innings of work didn’t quite seem fair at the time, especially after how much he’d traveled and how well he had pitched along the way.

In 2023, Hartwig started the year in Syracuse, and although he didn’t fare nearly as well as he had in 2022, he earned a call-up to the big leagues in mid-June. He remained with the big league team until a demotion in mid-August, but the Mets called him back up to the big leagues in early September. In his time at the major league level, he threw 35.1 innings and had a 4.84 ERA and a 4.44 FIP. In Syracuse, he had a 5.02 ERA and an identical 4.44 FIP in 28.2 innings of work.

If the Mets hadn’t racked up so many relievers who are out of minor league options over the course of this winter—and in the case of long-term organizational arms, over time in general—Hartwig might be in the mix for a spot in the team’s Opening Day bullpen. As it stands, he has three years of options remaining, and he’s all but certain to begin his age-26 season in Syracuse.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hartwig can find a way to straighten out the issues that he had with walks in Triple-A. He’s been pretty good at striking out opposing hitters in his minor league career, and somewhat strangely, he didn’t really have a problem with walks at the major league level last year. But the strikeout rate wasn’t there in the big leagues, either.

When exactly Hartwig might get his next shot with the Mets will depend on the timing of performance, injuries, and whether or not the team loses players on waivers when it finalizes its roster to begin the season. As a player on the 40-man roster with options, though, Hartwig does figure to get a shot or two during the 2024 season.