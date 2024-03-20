Jeff McNeil is very hard to project

Just over a year ago, the Mets signed Jeff McNeil to a four-year extension worth $50 million. At the time, McNeil was coming off a 2022 season where he won the National League batting title while winning a Silver Slugger, being named to the All-Star team, and even received some MVP votes. The McNeil who would scream obscenities when he grounded out seemed to have mellowed out. This appeared to be the beginning of the next phase of McNeil’s career.

However, McNeil’s 2023 season bore very little resemblance to that 2022 campaign. While still a 2.4 win player by bWAR in 2023, that was less than half of his 2022 total. Last season, McNeil hit for less power, struck out slightly more, walked slightly less, and was less effective on defense. The SNY truck was challenged to censor his outbursts with alarming regularity again.

This, thus far, has been the story of Jeff McNeil’s big league career. One step forward, two steps back. After establishing himself as one of the game’s best young hitters in 2019, the lockdown shortened season was another good one for McNeil, but 60 games is hard to really evaluate. But then, 2021 saw McNeil regress, and regress hard.

2019 and 2022 were absolutely incendiary, exciting, fantastic seasons for McNeil, but 2021 and 2023 saw him close to or below league average, depending on what metric you’re using.

Jeff McNeil Season OPS+ wRC+ bWAR fWAR Season OPS+ wRC+ bWAR fWAR 2018 138 136 3.2 2.9 2019 143 144 5.1 4.9 2020 130 131 1.5 1.2 2021 87 91 1.3 1.2 2022 140 141 5.7 5.7 2023 96 100 2.4 2.6

And so, what will 2024 hold for McNeil? That question is even harder to answer because, as of writing, McNeil has yet to play in a Grapefruit League game due to an issue with his left bicep. Spring statistics are never ones to bet the farm on, but the last we saw of McNeil was when he was hitting the Injured List with a partially torn UCL in his elbow. While that injury may account for his own season, it is hard to get too optimistic about this year when he did not get the elbow surgically repaired.

Which McNeil will we get this season? The soon to be 32 year old dealing with multiple left arm injuries whose extension looks like an overpay, or the nearly six win player of 2022 who can help anchor the Mets’ lineup? Those are simplifications, of course, but there is real concern about McNeil, and there was even before this bicep injury.

With 2022 being a lost year for both McNeil and Starling Marte, the offense struggled mightily, even with very good years from Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo. If McNeil can return to form a bit in 2023, that will help a team that needs to have a big offensive year live up to its potential.