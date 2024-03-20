Drew Smith needs to figure it out in 2024

Very few things stay the same in life. Relationships come and go, jobs come with promotions and demotions, tastes and preferences change. With each new sunrise and sunset, the world changes, in ways big and small, leaving one feeling on uneven ground for a majority of their life. So people look to that which they can depend upon, and despite everything, three things remain constant: death, taxes, and Drew Smith seeing high-leverage innings out of the Mets’ bullpen.

Coming off an uneven year in 2023, The Mets’ bullpen is expected to see Edwin Díaz make his long-awaited return after tearing his patellar tendon during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Adam Ottavino left and then returned. Brooks Raley remains, and the Mets made a series of offseason bullpen signings to attempt to rebuild from a group of pitchers with good traits—players like Jorge López, Jake Diekman, and Shintaro Fujinami. But Drew Smith is still there, and he’s become one of the longest tenured Mets, having made his debut with the team during the 2018 season.

Unfortunately, one of the factors of the 2023 Mets’ uneven bullpen was Smith’s own uneven season. He pitched 56.1 innings in 62 games last season, amassing a 4.15 ERA with a 9.6 K/9, 1.1 HR/9, 4.6 BB/9, and a 1.402 WHIP—the worst since his rookie season. All this added up to an ever-so-slightly above average pitcher, with a 102 ERA+. It was a disappointing season for Smith, who has shown flashes of being a quality arm. But in a year where he was needed to step up, instead he shrunk, regressing in all the worst ways.

For his career, Smith has actually been pretty good, with a 3.53 career ERA. He has a career 114 ERA+, so he’s been better than your average pitcher in his career. He did have to step up into a more extreme role than he’d faced in years prior, without Edwin Díaz or Seth Lugo to take higher leverage innings and situations. But in that situation, one would hope he could’ve kept to his career lines and been a decent, if not one-for-one, replacement for either of those two.

The converse of that issue is that, if he’s only a good pitcher outside of consistent leverage situations, how good is he actually? It’s nice that he can be an above average pitcher, but if the only time he can do that is with very little pressure then he’s really not of much help. Not everyone can be Edwin Díaz, of course, but there’s a big gap between Edwin Díaz and a non-leverage reliever. He’s also bearing down on free agency fast, with this season being his final year before free agency, and if he can’t prove himself to be a quality reliever he’s going to turn from getting a decent contract for next season to a reclamation project or non-roster invitee.

Drew Smith has time to right the ship. He has a season to prove that last year was an anomaly, that he is a good enough reliever for a team to roster, that he has promise and can hang in there against good teams and good hitters. But the clock is ticking, and if he can’t have some form of consistency soon, it might be a bumpy free agency for him at the end of the season.