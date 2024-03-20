Mets Morning News: The countdown is on

Meet the Mets

Yesterday’s spring training game could be a sneak preview at the Opening Day lineup.

Tim Britton looks at how the Mets should potentially construct their lineup.

David Stearns looked ahead to his first year with the Mets in a conversation with Tyler Kepner.

Sean Reid-Foley expects to be ready for Opening Day.

Phil Bickford is the only Met who went to arbitration and won extra money for it.

A handful of players were reassigned to minor league camp on Tuesday.

Joel Sherman writes the Mets could use a Steve Cohen boost to increase their wild card chances.

Around the National League East

The Marlins have one of the best rotations in baseball but just can’t use it right now writes Michael Baumann.

How have the Nationals prospects performed this spring training?

A Phillies’ fan childhood dream of being a groundskeeper for the team has been fulfilled.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees injuries this spring are starting to make 2024 look very similar to last season.

Almost all Opening Day pitching matchups are set ahead of next Thursday.

Blake Snell and others can fall victim to Scott Boras’ strategy of trying to get a long-term contract.

The players have moved to vote out MLBPA’s second in command Bruce Meyer.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane previewed Grant Hartwig’s 2024 season with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

The Yankees made sure the newly minted Mets wouldn’t be playing in their stadium during the construction of Shea Stadium on this date in 1961.