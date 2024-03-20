Tylor Megill makes Mets’ Opening Day rotation, José Butto optioned to minors

Earlier today, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill had made the team’s Opening Day rotation, taking the spot that opened up when Kodai Senga got hurt early in spring training.

The spot always seemed to be Megill’s to lose, but he wasn’t alone in trying to claim it. Max Kranick was said to be in the mix before suffering an injury of his own, José Butto pitched very well in spring training after putting up good numbers in his time in the big leagues late last year, and Joey Lucchesi figured to be a candidate until the Mets said he had shown up behind their other pitchers in being ready to start the season.

With that, the Mets’ Opening Day rotation consists of José Quintana, who will start on Opening Day, and Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser, and Megill.

This will be the fourth season in which Megill has spent time in the big leagues. After pitching well in portions of some of the previous seasons, he’s wound up with a career 4.72 ERA in 263.1 innings of work thus far.