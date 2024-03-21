Mets Morning News: Scott impressive, Megill makes roster, Ohtani’s interpreter fired amid gambling investigation

Meet the Mets

Christian Scott gave up one run and struck out seven in the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander had 30 family and friends in attendance after growing up not far from the stadium.

Tylor Megill won the last spot in the rotation after a strong spring.

The Mets still have two bullpen spots open and a handful of pitchers vying for those last spots on the Opening Day roster.

Prospect Noah McLean wants to try and make it to the majors as both a hitter and a pitcher.

Darryl Strawberry continues to recover from his heart attack and is thankful for all the support he has received from the Mets community, but he unfortunately won’t make it to Dwight Gooden’s number retirement ceremony.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a big day at the plate in the Braves 10-9 win over the Blue Jays.

The Marlins are introducing all-you-can-eat seats at loanDepot that includes unlimited access to non-alcoholic beverages and ballpark food such as hots dogs, cheeseburgers, popcorn, and nachos.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not hold back when discussing the past three years with the Marlins.

Taijuan Walker struggled in the Phillies 13-4 loss to the Orioles.

The Nationals were blown out by the Cardinals also by a score of 13-4.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers fired Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, after he allegedly stole funds from Ohtani’s bank account to cover gambling debts. Ohtani’s camp has changed its story on what exactly transpired.

The MLBPA could vote to remove Tony Clark as the head of the union after a group of players already asked for his second in command to be removed.

After missing time with abdominal discomfort, Aaron Judge expects to be ready to go on Opening Day for the Yankees.

The Reds acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from the Blue Jays to add depth to the roster.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore is not quite sure what to expect out of Jeff McNeil this season.

Grace Carbone believes time is running out for Drew Smith if he can’t bounce back from last year’s disatrous season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Shawon Dunston!