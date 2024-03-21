Reed Garrett will start the year in Syracuse as bullpen depth

Reed Garrett was part of the Mets’ major league bullpen in 2023, and until fairly late in spring training this year, he was in major league camp. Making the Opening Day roster would have been a pretty significant feat from the outset, as Garrett has options remaining this year—unlike a bunch of the other pitchers trying to claim a spot.

It didn’t help, of course, that Garrett had a 6.41 ERA in his time in the big leagues last year. And even if the couple of particularly bad innings he threw for the Orioles before joining the Mets were excluded, he had a 5.82 ERA in 17.0 innings in New York.

The 31-year-old right-handed pitcher has spent the majority of his career in the minors but has spent time in the big leagues with the Tigers in 2019, the Nationals in 2022, and the aforementioned Orioles and Mets last year. In the minor league portions of the past two seasons, he’s stuck out just shy of 10 batters per nine innings, but those rates have been lower in the big leagues.

If and when Garrett gets his next shot with the Mets will largely depend on what’s going on with other relievers toward the bottom of the Mets’ major league bullpen depth chart and how well he himself pitches in Syracuse.