Sean Reid-Foley could claim a spot in the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen

It’s been a little over three years since the Mets traded Steven Matz to the Blue Jays, and Sean Reid-Foley is the only piece of the trade that remains with the Mets. In each of the three seasons since the trade, Reid-Foley has logged some major league innings.

Easily identifiable by his unique pre-delivery crouch and tattooed arms, Reid-Foley showed some promise at the major league level early in the 2021 season before finishing that year with a 5.23 ERA in 20.2 innings with the Mets. In 2022, he had a 5.40 ERA through 10.0 innings before needing Tommy John surgery, which of course ended his season. Following that season, the Mets non-tendered him, but they brought him back soon thereafter.

Last year, Reid-Foley made it back to the major league mound in late August, and in 7.2 innings of work, he had a 3.52 ERA with sky high strikeout and walk rates. In spring training this year, he’s dealt with a biceps issue but looked great when he’s pitched in Grapefruit League games. It’s just four innings and it’s practice, but he’s yet to allow a run and has struck out seven while only issuing one walk.

A recent update from Will Sammon says that Reid-Foley is seen to have the best shot at making the Opening Day bullpen of any of the Mets’ out-of-options relievers who are in the mix—assuming he’s healthy. If so, it’ll be interesting to see how he looks to start the season and how patient the Mets are with him depending on which other pitchers clear waivers and end up in Syracuse.