Mets Morning News: Mets sign J.D. Martinez

Meet the Mets

The Mets waited until very late in the offseason to make one of their most significant additions to their 2024 roster, as the team agreed to a one-year deal with J.D. Martinez yesterday.

David Lennon writes that Mets owner Steve Cohen looked for value and found it in Martinez.

The move likely means that Mark Vientos won’t get regular major league at-bats.

Signing J.D. Martinez gives the Mets a significant boost at the plate.

Kodai Senga could begin throwing within a week if all goes smoothly following what Carlos Mendoza described as an encouraging MRI. Senga says he feels good and ready.

Senga’s ramp-up schedule could take a bit longer than those of other pitchers if the Mets have him pitch every sixth day.

Opening Day starter José Quintana became a United States citizen.

Jiman Choi clarified the best way to spell the English version of his name, and the first of his opt-out dates is coming up this weekend.

Luke Voit has an opt-out, too, and figures to be a lot less likely to make a Mets roster that now has J.D. Martinez on it.

David Wright is featured prominently in the Mets’ revamped Delta 360 Club.

Is there a chance that the Mets’ rotation wound up better off without Yoshinobu Yamamoto in it?

Some Mets minor leaguers hit the injured list.

Around the National League East

The Marlins are making all-you-can-eat tickets a thing this year.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball is reportedly not currently investigating or disciplining Shohei Ohtani following the firing of his longstanding interpreter amid a gambling scandal.

Ohtani’s camp has asked law enforcement to investigate theft by Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s translator who told a different story about payment made from Ohtani’s bank account to an illegal bookie.

Jon Heyman writes that there’s still so much that we don’t know about the scandal.

Dylan Hernández writes that Ohtani needs to grow up.

Kate Feldman broke down what implications Ohtani could face, both legally and from the league.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s big league debut was disastrous.

The fifteen runs that the Padres scored against the Dodgers in the second game in Korea were the most they’ve ever scored against Los Angeles. You can catch up on more about that game here if you’re so inclined.

The Rangers signed Michael Lorenzen to a one-year deal.

With Opening Day less than a week away, Jordan Montgomery and a few other significant players are still available in free agency.

Jeff Passan has all the details about the battle happening within the MLB Players Association.

The Rays traded for a player named Joe Rock.

Astros reliever Oliver Ortega had surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the Mets and Yankees played one another in a spring training game for the first time.