What the Mets’ lineup looks like with J.D. Martinez in it

The Mets did something that seemed like they should have done for most of the offseason last night, signing veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $12 million deal. With that, the team has significantly bolstered its lineup, which sorely needed a good bat to slot somewhere in the middle of the order—presumably behind Pete Alonso.

If Francisco Alvarez takes a step forward as an overall hitter, there’s more than enough pop in his bat. If one or both of Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte return to something like their 2022 forms and nothing like their 2023 forms, that’ll be a big help, too. And if Brett Baty figures it out at the major league level, great. But based on track record and recent performance, Martinez is easily one of the Mets’ best hitters right now.

Here’s a projected lineup from FanGraphs’ Roster Resource along with each player’s wRC+ from the 2023 season:

Brandon Nimmo, 130 wRC+ Francisco Lindor, 121 wRC+ Pete Alonso, 121 wRC+ J.D. Martinez, 135 wRC+ Jeff McNeil, 100 wRC+ Starling Marte, 76 wRC+ Francisco Alvarez, 97 wRC+ Brett Baty, 68 wRC+ Harrison Bader, 70 wRC+

At the moment, that lineup still has its issues. But it’s much easier to see how things could break right for the Mets in 2024 when having just one of the bottom five hitters thrive would at least give them above-average hitters in the majority of the spots in their lineup. Should anyone far exceed expectations—including not just the veterans but possible major league debuts by Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuña, or maybe even Jett Williams—things would look even better.

As for players who have spent spring training with the Mets trying to win a roster spot as a DH, it wouldn’t be surprising if one or both of Jiman Choi and Luke Voit opted out of the deals they signed with the Mets. And Mark Vientos, who has options remaining, could either make the bench or find himself in Triple-A to start the year.