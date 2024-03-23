Brandon Nimmo looks to replicate 2023 success while moving to left

When it comes to the Mets, the only constant over the past few years seems to be change. Whether it’s new ownership, new pieces in the rotation, or the revolving door of a bullpen, a lot has changed for the Mets and their fans.

And then there’s Brandon Nimmo, who’s the closest thing to ‘old reliable’ that the franchise has in quite some time. The outfielder, who turns 31 years old on the eve of Opening Day, is the longest-tenured player on the club, and the only one on the roster for the 2016 Wild Card game. And he enters the season in the second year of an eight-year contract after putting up a second solid season in a row.

If you’re Nimmo, you probably want to bottle up your 2022 and 2023 seasons and change as little as possible. But Nimmo will be experiencing one big shift in 2024. He will be moving further to the left (in the Mets’ outfield, that is). The happiest man in baseball will cede his familiar center field position to make room for the defensive prowess of new addition Harrison Bader. It’s not all that unfamiliar a role for the veteran, who saw relatively equal playing time in left, center, and right from 2016-2019 before becoming the primary center fielder in 2020. And despite never been knowing for his defense, he has admirably held down the fort in center, posting an above average Outs Above Average (OAA) with excellent range, albeit with a below-average throwing arm. The move to left should be better for his biggest glaring weakness in the outfield.

Aside from the new position, it will almost certainly be more of the same from Nimmo in 2024. The big concern going into 2022 was his health, as he only played in 56% of the team’s games from 2019-2021 (216 out of 384) after appearing in 140 games in 2018. The concern that he was destined to be an injury-prone player, which cast his long-term future with the club into doubt. In his walk year, he played a career-high 151 games and posted a career-high 5.2 fWAR while slashing .274/.367/.433 with 16 homers, 62 runs batted in, and a career-best 102 runs scored. That helped him earn the trust of Steve Cohen in the form of an eight-year, $162 million deal.

He matched his 2022 production with an equally-impressive 2023. In many ways, his numbers were almost identical, with one notable improvement: His power numbers jumped through the roof, something that he noted was a concerted effort on his part. He hit a career-high 24 homers while posting career highs in slugging (.466) and OPS (.829). He finished the year by one-upping his career high in games, appearing in 152 contests amid a disappointing 2023 campaign for his club. Despite missing the postseason, hi smile hardly dimmed, as he posted a a .274/.363/.466 slash line—again, almost identical to his 2022 save for that improvement in slugging) to go along with his career high in homers and runs batted in (68), and a 4.4 fWAR. He finished with a 130 wRC+, marking the fourth time in five years that he posted a wRC+ north of 130. Among all major league hitters, he ranks 21st with a 134 wRC+ since 2020, higher than any player to don a Mets uniform in that span (including Pete Alonso’s 130 wRC+).

There’s been a lot of upheaval with the Mets in recent years, but Nimmo’s presence at the top of the lineup has been one of the most comforting certainties with the club. Even talk of a potential switch at the top of the lineup (and Nimmo’s acceptance of that possible lineup move) fizzled out, and it seems we will enter the year with Nimmo taking his rightful spot atop the team’s lineup. The thinking was that, with his recent uptick in power, he could be more valuable as a run producer elsewhere in the lineup, but Nimmo still gives the Mets a player with incredible on base acumen who is best served setting the table while also providing the occasional leadoff homer—Nimmo ranks third all-time in leadoff homers and has the chance to chase down Curtis Granderon and Jose Reyes at the top. With the addition of JD Martinez, the team has added another big power bat to pair with Alonso, and with Nimmo doing what he does best by getting on base, you can expect him to score a lot of runs like he did in 2020.

While there isn’t a ‘C’ on his chest, Nimmo has, in many ways, assumed much of the leadership responsibility of this team, alongside Alonso and Francisco Lindor. He’s one of the most trusted veterans on the club, to the point that he was one of the first players to receive a text from Cohen that the team had inked Martinez. He even hosted a Mets’ mini-golf outing alongside his wife Chelsea in Port St. Lucie this spring to promote team bonding. And, more importantly, he’s become a calming, steady presence in the lineup, with his glove, and off the field as well.

No matter who is managing the Mets, they can reliably slot his name in the leadoff spot, and can play him in any outfield spot, and they will get a steady level of production wherever. If Nimmo can stay healthy, as he has over the past two seasons, there’s no reason to doubt that he will put together another strong season in orange and blue.