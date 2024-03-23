Meet the Mets

J.D. Martinez adds a much-needed bat into the Mets’ lineup and will help them in the fight for a National League wild card spot.

The players in the Mets clubhouse are understandably pumped to be adding a veteran bat of Martinez’s caliber.

Martinez has given his consent to start the season in the minors in order to get ready for major league pitching.

While the Martinez signing is exciting for most players in the Mets’ clubhouse, it is not the best news for Mark Vientos.

One person who believes Carlos Mendoza has what it takes to be a successful manager: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

After years of struggling to develop good pitching in its farm system, the Mets finally have a number of promising arms on the cusp of the big leagues.

Matt Allan has been sidelined by injuries for the past couple years, but the former top prospect is still working to make his way back to the field.

Around the National League East

Charlie Culberson, who’s been looking to convert to a reliever after spending most of his career as a utility infielder, was released by the Braves.

The Phillies made some additional cuts as they get closer to their official regular season roster.

Sixto Sanchez will make his return to the major leagues after showing some promise this spring for the Marlins.

The Nationals released Zach Davies while also optioning some of their top prospects to minor league camp.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball announced that it has officially opened an investigation into the gambling allegations surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter.

ESPN provided a timeline for their reporting into the Ohtani controversy.

Scandals like the Ohtani one are likely to become more common now that gambling in sports has exploded.

A couple of top prospects will be making their MLB debuts on opening day, as Wyatt Langford has made the Rangers’ roster and Jackson Chourio has made the Brewers’.

Unfortunately, Jackson Holliday will not be joining these fellow top prospects in the majors, as the Orioles announced that he will begin the season in Triple A.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be opening up the season on the injured list after the new Diamondbacks starter suffered a lat strain.

A few old friends are heading back to free agency after not making their respective clubs’ rosters, as Eduardo Escobar was released by the Blue Jays and Dominic Smith opted out of his deal with the Cubs.

In happier news, Carlos Carrasco has made the roster for the Guardians, meaning he will once again suit up for the team on which he spent most of his major league career.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane contemplated what the Mets’ lineup might look like now that J.D. Martinez is in the fold.

This Date in Mets History

Longtime Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson made a somewhat acrimonious departure from the team on this date in 1978.