Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series Episode 153: A New D.H. Appears!

Welcome to Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, the new/old favorite from Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets made a very late spring addition to their roster, adding J.D. Martinez as their designated hitter on a one-year, $12 million contract that features some deferments for luxury tax related reasons. Brian and Chris discuss why this move makes perfect sense, share some good Kodai Senga news, debate the Shohei Ohtani mess, and fill out the roster on this final episode before Opening Day.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Boris - Akuma No Uta

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis - The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.