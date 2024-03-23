Joey Wendle is a speedy bench piece

It is always tough when a beloved player - even one whose utility may not match their actual production - leaves your club. This is the story of Luis Guillorme, he of the 22-pitch walk and the dugout bat grab, a fan favorite with a fantastic beard, an elite glove, and below-average offensive tools. Not too many fans were expecting Guillorme to get penciled into the lineup every day, but his defensive flash and positive attitude made him a particularly beloved bench piece.

But Guillorme wasn’t tendered a contract and signed with the Braves, leaving the Mets with the need for a backup middle infielder. Enter Joey Wendle on a one-year, $2 million contract: a journeyman shortstop whose most recent stops were at the pair of Florida teams. Wendle is, like Guillorme, not exactly an offensive powerhouse. Unsurprisingly, his best years with the bat were spent in Tampa Bay, where the Rays have the ability to milk the most out of their players. Upon coming to the Marlins before the 2022 season, Wendle’s offensive value cratered, with his 3.9 bWAR over four seasons in Tampa leading to .3 bWAR over two seasons in Miami.

Many folks, including several of our Amazin’ Avenue writers, did not understand why the Mets went with Wendle over Guillorme, and there seems to be exactly one reason: speed on the base paths. Here is how our Lukas Vlahos described the wheels on Wendle in his piece grading the signing:

His sprint speed (27.8 ft / sec) isn’t elite but is solidly above average, helping him steal 19 based in 23 tries over the past two seasons. It’s this last point that I think justifies bringing in Wendle to occupy Luis Guillorme’s role on the bench. Both are punchless hitters with defensive flexiblity, but Wendle’s plus speed will let him function as a pinch runner late in games. Guillorme, by contrast, has well below average speed, something that really limited his utility as a bench piece in recent years. At a similar cost, Wendle is a superior option.

The Mets have not had a lot of team speed over the past few seasons, and most of it has found its way into the starting lineup. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Starling Marte all offer speed, but for the most part, those folks aren’t available off the bench late in a game. Especially in the Daniel Vogelbach era, the Mets really could’ve used some additional speed to run for their more lumbering players when they reach base late in games.

Wendle isn’t going to break Rickey Henderson’s season steal record anytime soon, but giving the Mets someone with good instincts and the ability to give them a leg up late in games is a clear benefit to the team.

If Jeff McNeil is mostly healthy and mostly effective, Wendle is a perfectly cromulent option off the bench for late inning replacements and pinch running, with the occasional (hopefully rare) spot start. However, if McNeil falters at all, or if Lindor needs to miss any real time, Wendle will not be an effective replacement. There is hope that one of the Mets’ infield prospects would be ready for such a spot later in the season, but hopefully this is a moot point.

If nothing else, Wendle will most likely inspire an Arrested Development (the 90s R&B band, not 00s television series) reference at least once a month from me.