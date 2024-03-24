When healthy, Kodai Senga should be the Mets’ ace this season

Heading into camp, Kodai Senga seemed like the one of the two definite pieces of the Mets’ rotation. Coming off an outstanding rookie season, he is unquestionably the team’s ace and would slot in as the team’s number one starter. That all changed when, shortly after spring training began, Senga was diagnosed with a shoulder strain that required a PRP injection. He was shut down, and while he is expected to resume throwing shortly, there is still no specific timetable for his return. This was a massive blow to the rotation since his talent cannot be easily replaced and because the rest of the team’s revamped rotation is surrounded by question marks.

In his rookie season in Major League Baseball, the 31-year-old made the All-Star team and came in second in the Rookie of the Year voting. He also received some Cy Young votes after going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, which put him second in the league behind Blake Snell, the Cy Young award winner. He used his devastating ghost fork to great effect striking out 202 batters in 166.1 innings which was good for a rate of 10.9 batters per nine innings. According to Sarah Langs, the ghost fork was the nastiest pitch in all of baseball.

Kodai Senga induced a 59.5% whiff rate on swings against his ghost fork this season



that's the highest for any starter against a single pitch type in a season in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008, min. 200 swings at pitch type)



— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 23, 2023

Even before his injury, the Mets were planning on keeping Senga on an extra day of rest, much like they managed him year. That strategy worked since he stayed healthy and productive the entire season. If they stick with this plan it will unfortunately put more pressure on the rest of the rotation and their depth starters of Joey Lucchesi and José Butto.

Despite low expectations, the Mets’ rotation excelled this spring—even while missing their ace. Tylor Megill seized the last spot and will hopefully keep the team in games until Senga can return. There is some uncertainty around Senga’s sophomore season now given his injury and having just one major league season under his belt. As for projections, ZiPS is predicting a 3.0 fWAR season for the righty while Steamer is a little less bullish projecting a 2.3 fWAR season.

Once he does return, hopefully Senga can recapture the success from last season and his ghost fork will continue to haunt batters at the plate.