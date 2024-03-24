Mets Morning News: Martinez’s first day, Bickford DFA’d

Meet the Mets

José Quintana was hit hard in his final spring outing, as the Mets fell to the Astros 13-5 in Grapefruit League action yesterday.

The Mets designated Phil Bickford for assignment to make room for J.D. Martinez on the roster.

J.D. Martinez will need at least 15 days to get ready for the season, according to Carlos Mendoza. But he is already going to work in the cages and at Mets camp.

Speaking of Mendoza, he gave up his No. 28 uniform to Martinez and will now wear 64 instead.

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote more about Martinez’s first day with the Mets.

Martinez expanded on why he turned down a bigger contract from the Giants this winter, citing San Francisco’s ballpark as a hostile environment for hitters.

The addition of Martinez to the lineup makes the Mets potentially dangerous enough for the playoffs, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Taijuan Walker is experiencing shoulder stiffness and could start the season on the Phillies’ injured list. He is being evaluated by doctors in Philadelphia.

But in better news for the Phillies, Bryce Harper returned to the lineup after being sidelined with lower back soreness.

The Marlins reassigned Mychal Givens to minor league camp.

Pitcher Max Meyer has made the Marlins Opening Day roster.

The Nationals have made some roster cuts, releasing Luis Perdomo, optioning Drew Millas and Alex Call to Triple-A, and reassigning Jacob Barnes to minor league camp.

Former Orioles owner Peter Angelos passed away at the age of 94, the team announced yesterday. “I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos,” said incoming owner David Rubenstein in a statement. “Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”

The White Sox released veteran reliever Jesse Chavez.

Collin McHugh, who was a member of the Major League Baseball Players Association’s executive subcommittee for about three years, did an interview with Evan Drellich of The Athletic to provide his perspective on the current power struggle going on in the MLBPA.

MLB.com experts chose their picks for AL and NL stat leaders for 2024.

Sandy Alomar—the first of three Alomars to be Mets—was acquired on this date in 1967.