Mets option Mark Vientos to Syracuse, Zack Short makes Opening Day roster

The Mets have optioned Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse, will put Zack Short on their Opening Day roster, and won’t include Jiman Choi on that roster.

With that, the team’s roster continues to take shape, as the team also designated Phil Bickford for assignment yesterday and decided that Shintaro Fujinami, Tomás Nido, José Iglesias, and Luke Voit weren’t making the roster. There are still decisions to be made regarding the final spots in the team’s bullpen.

As for Vientos, he seemed destined to start the year in Triple-A as soon as the Mets signed J.D. Martinez. With Martinez ramping up in the minors for a brief stint to start the season, though, it seemed possible that Vientos might get some major league at-bats to start the year before he got sent down.

Short hasn’t done much with the bat in his major league career, as he owns a .174/.266/.308 line and a 58 wRC+ in 450 career plate appearances. For what it’s worth, he’s hit well in spring training games and currently has a .278/.395/.444 line in 43 plate appearances.