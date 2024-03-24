Max Kranick will begin the year on the IL, possibly serve as rotation depth for the 2024 Mets

Back in mid-January, the Mets claimed 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Max Kranick on waivers, a move that might not have registered with most Mets fans ahead of his brief stint in spring training that ended with a hamstring injury.

With the team’s Opening Day rotation set, Tylor Megill will begin the year at the major league level with José Butto and Joey Lucchesi starting in Triple-A Syracuse. As things stand, the rotation there figures to be pretty crowded, and whenever Kranick is ready to start a rehab assignment, it wouldn’t be shocking to see someone in the mix end up in Double-A Binghamton instead.

Kranick has options remaining, and unless his rehab assignment goes exceptionally well and there’s an opening in the big league rotation once he’s ramped things up, it’s tough to see him getting a shot at the major league level immediately upon his return.

In 2021, Kranick made his major league debut with the Pirates, and in nine starts, he had a 6.28 ERA and a 4.64 FIP. He made just two appearances for them in 2022, both of which came in relief, and totaled 5.0 major league innings. Injuries have been a fairly consistent issue for him, as he’s eclipsed 100 innings of work just once, back in 2019.