Grading the Mets’ J.D. Martinez signing

In a move that will almost certainly serve as the capstone to the Mets’ offseason, the team signed J.D. Martinez to a 1-year, $12M deal. Martinez, 36, was one of a handful of high-quality free agents left out in the cold until this point of the offseason despite a strong 2023 showing with the Dodgers. The contract he finally settled for comes with significant deferrals; Martinez will make only $4.5M in 2024, with the remaining $7.5M deferred until 2034-38 ($1.5M per year), lowering the present value of the deal to something like $9.5M.

Martinez probably has more name recognition than anyone else the Mets brought in this offseason. He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past decade, accruing a .293/.359/.549 triple-slash since 2014 with 291 HR and a 140 wRC+. An injury plagued 2020 that many thought was the beginning of the end for JDM was little more than a blip, as he’s bounced back to post lines 20-30% better than league average with the Red Sox and Dodgers over the past three seasons. He’s what Keith will probably frequently refer to as a “professional hitter” and should bring significant value with his bat (while never playing an inning in the field).

Counterintuitively, Martinez’s reputation makes him fairly boring to talk about. Sure, we could agonize over his 2023 strikeout rate or over analyze how the Dodgers deployed him last year (he played 2⁄ 3 of the time roughly). But the strikeout rate was driven by increased chase and whiff out of the zone as opposed to any concerning in-zone whiff trends that would indicate a slowing bat, and the lack of at bats was more due to the Dodger having an insanely deep roster than anything else. By-and-large we know who and what Martinez is, so outside of generic age-related hand-wringing there’s not a lot more to discuss. Besides, the top of his Statcast page looked like this last year:

As for Martinez’s place on the roster, this is an incredibly obvious fit. Mark Vientos has hit 5 HR this spring and has a 99 wRC+, but he’s also striking out more than 30% of the time and not walking. DJ Stewart looks a lot more like the player we thought he was prior to August 2023 than a legitimate late-career breakout. Starling Marte appears to be a shell of his former self. Jiman Choi has been quite poor this spring after a horrid 2023. Those were the internal options for DH prior to Martinez’s signing, a list of clearly inferior players.

This whole process was incredibly drawn out and annoying from a casual fan’s perspective. Stearns and the Mets probably could’ve - arguably should’ve - simply forked over $15M or thereabouts and brought Martinez in several weeks ago. It’s difficult to argue with the process here, however. The Mets get a clear DH upgrade for a bargain bin price without adding more salary to the 2025 books, a season in which they will likely be looking to reset their luxury tax number to some degree. And, as we’ve discussed with nearly all the deals this offseason, there’s very limited downside to any one-year contract.

We’ll talk about this more in the wrap up piece for offseason grades, but the Mets clearly had a plan for building the 2024 roster; one-year, high-upside deals that position the team to be a Wild Card contender without occupying future payroll. Within that framework, Martinez is an excellent addition, one who clearly has juice left in the tank and fills a glaring hole on the Met roster. This move receives an A.