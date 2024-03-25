Luisangel Acuña begins 2024 in Syracuse with a shot to make his big league debut

Earlier this month, the Mets sent Luisangel Acuña to minor league spring training and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, where he figures to begin the 2024 season. A top-100 prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com, Acuña ranked third on our list of the Mets’ top prospects heading into the 2024 season.

Having just turned 22, Acuña is the younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., arguably the best player in baseball at the moment. Both players stole a ton of bases at their respective levels last year, but Luisangel is a middle infielder and hasn’t hit for nearly as much power as his older brother. And on top of being linked to his brother, Acuña is linked to Max Scherzer, as the veteran pitcher was traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for him last summer.

In 569 plate appearances with the Rangers’ and Mets’ Double-A affiliates last year, Acuña hit .294/.359/.410 with 9 home runs and 57 stolen bases in 67 attempts. You can read plenty more about him in Steve Sypa’s profile from our series counting down our list of the organization’s top prospects.

As things stand right now, the Mets will be carrying a few players who play at least one middle infield position on their major league roster: Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Joey Wendle, and Zack Short. When J.D. Martinez joins the major league team in early-to-mid April, it’s possible that Short could be designated for assignment, but if DJ Steart is the Mets’ DH to start the year, he could be sent to Syracuse and has options remaining.

Over the course of the season, whether or not Acuña gets a major league call-up will depend largely upon whether or not Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil are healthy and producing and—perhaps to a lesser extent—whether or not Harrison Bader remains healthy. Any injury in the outfield could push McNeil to a corner outfield spot on a regular basis, or a repeat of 2023 from McNeil or Marte could make it hard to keep Acuña in the minors if he’s hitting well in Syracuse.

For now, if Acuña adjusts well to a higher level and keeps doing the things he did last year in Double-A, he will presumably get a shot with the Mets at some point this year.