From Complex To Queens, Episode 266: What to watch for in 2024

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

It’s a skeleton crew this week - just Thomas and Lukas, with Ken coming in via recording. Nevertheless, we managed to go on a long tangent about the most fun positions to play and the state of catching in this week’s promote-extend-trade. We then went through draft updates - Thomas is doing quite well, Ken and Lukas less so.

For the remainder of the show, we discuss where notable prospects are likely to land up and down the organization. Triple-A should be lots of fun, though maybe a little thin on hitting. Brooklyn has some extremely interesting players on both sides of the ball. There’s a bevvy of interesting, young position players split between St. Lucie and the complex (more power to you if you can figure out where these guys are going). And Binghamton has the best prospect in the system, even if the rest of the team is a touch boring.

