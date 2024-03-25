Mets Morning News: Opening Week

Meet the Mets

The cut that attracted the most attention on Sunday was Mark Vientos being optioned to Syracuse while Zack Short surprisingly made his way onto the major league roster.

For Short, it was an up and down morning as he found out his grandmother passed peacefully right before he was told that he made the team.

Also on the designated hitter front, Jiman Choi was told he won’t be making the roster while DJ Stewart is on the roster, for now.

Despite not making the Opening Day roster, Jose Iglesias is likely to head down to Syracuse and stick with the Mets organization.

The final two bullpen spots have come down to a three-way race between Yohan Ramirez, Sean Reid-Foley, and Michael Tonkin.

If nothing else, the Mets’ roster decisions tell you what they value in players and what they don’t.

The Mets traded baseball’s greatest batsman hitter Austin Adams to the Oakland A’s for cash considerations.

On Sunday, Francisco Lindor met with students from the Monteverde Academy, his high school alma mater, where he funds a scholarship for students in need of financial aid.

Around the National League East

As they got their roster into Opening Day shape, the Phillies traded outfielder Jake Cave to the Rockies for cash.

On the flip side, the Phillies decided to keep pitcher Matt Strahm around a bit longer, giving the long-haired hurler a shiny new contract extension worth up to $15M over two seasons.

Folks, who wants to to remember the 10 best moments of Tom Glavine’s career!? [I am pelted with rotten tomatoes] Sorry, sorry, trying to delete.

Around Major League Baseball

You won’t be shocked to hear that the MLBPA’s looming civil war is only getting more convoluted as Harry Marino distanced himself from the PA while the PA did the same to him.

Jack Flaherty, the Tigers pitcher who was one of the players to confront Tony Clark last week, showed remorse now that time has passed in a recent Q&A.

The Yankees traveled to Mexico City to face the Diablos Rojos del México as Mariano Rivera threw out the first pitch and human billboard Robinson Cano hit a home run.

Shortly after the Red Sox denied Ippei Mizuhara ever worked for them as Hideki Okajima’s translator, the University of California, Riverside has denied that the alleged graduate ever attended the school.

At some point today, maybe, Shohei Ohtani will talk to reporters about the Ippei saga.

After a couple gap years in New York, Carlos Carrasco is back home in Cleveland with his old job and his old number.

Sorry to tell you that the 10th oldest active major league player was born in 1986.

In the span of one weekend, Kevin Pillar went from likely to make the White Sox roster to released to re-signed on a major league deal.

Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies reached an agreement on an eight year extension worth up to $81M.

With the season only days away, Jordan Montgomery reportedly has a pair of teams offering him long-term contracts.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to definitely-equally-beloved Mets legends Lee Mazzilli and Tom Glavine.