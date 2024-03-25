Ronny Mauricio will spend most, if not all, of the 2024 season recovering from surgery

In an effort to preview the 2024 seasons of every player on the Mets’ 40-man roster by Opening Day, yes, we’re doing a season preview for Ronny Mauricio, who is unlikely to play at all this year—especially at the major league level.

Following a major league debut in which he made 108 plate appearances, hit .248/.296/.347 with two home runs, and stole seven bases, Mauricio tore his ACL playing winter ball in December. He had surgery in January, and he’s expected to miss 8 to 12 months as he recovers. He’s already on the 60-day injured list and won’t count against the Mets’ limit of 40 players on the team’s 40-man roster.

With that, Mauricio is likely a spring case of wait ‘til next year. Having retained his rookie status, he still ranked sixth on our list of the Mets’ top 25 prospects this year. And hey, it’s possible that he’ll recover on the faster side and get into game shape in Florida before making some appearances at the upper levels of the minors this year. The minor league season does go deeper into the calendar these days.

Anything short of the absolute best-case scenario here, though, means that Mauricio will be doing everything he can to return to spring training next year fully healthy. Between now and then, Brett Baty will likely establish whether or not he is the Mets’ long-term solution at third base. Mark Vientos may or may not get an opportunity to show if he be a more capable major league bat. And plenty other variables will surely factor into whether or not Mauricio ends up having a real shot at cracking the Mets’ Opening Day roster in 2025.