You should be excited about Jett Williams

When I started thinking about a title for this season preview (easily the least fun part of writing these things), all the usual aviation related puns came to mind. Headlines like “This Jett is ready for takeoff” or “Jett about to take flight” are incredibly obvious, wildly overplayed, and also invoke less-than-ideal analogies given recent mishaps in American air travel. More important than any of that, however, is that Jett Williams has already taken that first leap, has completed takeoff so to say. In his first full professional season, he went from a mid first-round righty prep bat, doubted by many due to his small stature, to a top-25 prospect in the game, one who walked 100 times in affiliated baseball and reached Double-A before turning 20.

Jett is perilously close to the ideal modern position player prospect. He hits the ball hard on average for his age, with ideal vertical and horizontal spray (read: lots of hard-hit pulled fly balls). He makes high quality swing decisions, rarely expanding the zone and showing a willingness to spit on strikes he knows he can’t hit. This culminates in a walk rate of roughly 20% and a strikeout rate that’s only slightly higher, with the whole approach tending a bit towards passivity but not horribly so. Defensively, he has the speed and athleticism to stick at an up the middle position, even if his arm strength makes center field or second base more likely homes than shortstop long term. That’s checking off a lot of boxes, and it explains why he made two A-ball levels look like a joke last year.

This is not to say Jett is without warts of course. The aforementioned passivity is something to be improved on, especially as more advanced pitchers have the capacity and willingness to challenge Jett in the zone more often. Relatedly, his strikeout rate is something to monitor; Jett has, at times, had a bit of a tendency to swing-and-miss at velocity up in the zone, an observation drawn more from visual evaluations than from his elevated strikeout rate in six games at Double-A last year. There’s ample bat speed, barrel control, and pitch recognition here to make the necessary adjustments, making these routine flaws rather than concerns that illicit excited discussion though. No if you want that, it’s Jett’s exit velocities that you should follow closely.

As stated previously, Jett does impact the ball well for his age, and his ideal spray characteristics make that raw power play up in game. At the same time, we do have to acknowledge the elephant mouse in the room; at 5’6”, you start butting up against actual physical limitations to how hard you can hit the ball. The only current major leaguers listed at that height are Jose Altuve and Tony Kemp, and the former is the only player with any sort of high-end production in the last ~30 years. Altuve has typically run max exit velocities of 106 – 110 MPH. Kemp, on the other hand, has never hit a ball harder than 104 MPH in the big leagues.

Jett’s already surpassed Kemp in this regard, so you shouldn’t interpret that as a likely outcome here. Instead, this is an upside variable to keep your eye on. As is, Jett is a really exciting prospect, one who should play an up-the-middle position, make contact, get on base, and complement that with decent speed and power. Add a little more raw pop here though, wring just a little more juice out of his undersized frame, and you’ve got all the makings of a superstar. (Alternatively, the Mets could just fit him for a buzzer.)

Jett will most likely start the year with Double-A Binghamton this year, pairing in the middle infield with Luisangel Acuña or perhaps patrolling center field. If things go according to plan, a midseason promotion to Syracuse is in the cards, as is a potential cup of coffee in Queens late in the season. If things go horribly wrong for the major league side, Jett might even get some more extended run in the big leagues, though Acuña is the more polished player at the moment, and the Mets are incentivized to preserve Jett’s rookie eligibility for 2025 to maximize their shot at a PPI pick.

Those are the mundane outcomes though. If the strikeout rate doesn’t balloon, if the approach gets just a bit more aggressive, if the EVs tick up, if he ahem blows the doors off the upper minors - well then Jett could force his way into the lineup ahead of schedule, firmly establishing himself as the most exciting position player prospect the organization has had since Michael Conforto (arguably since David Wright). You shouldn’t be disappointed if this doesn’t happen - maybe Jett is just a top-25 prospect - but the potential is here, and that makes him one of the most exciting Mets to follow in 2024.