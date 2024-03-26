José Butto will provide valuable starting depth in 2024

Last April, the Mets’ starting rotation was ravaged by injuries/suspensions extremely early in the season. Max Scherzer was suspended, and Justin Verlander, Carlos Carrasco, and Jose Quintana were all on the injured list by the end of April. The Mets had to reach deep into their starting depth earlier than they wanted to, and that meant they had to send José Butto out there to start some games for them in the first month.

Butto was fairly low on the depth chart, and his upside was considered capped at more of a Quad-A type pitcher or a reliever. He featured decent velocity, and his calling card was his great changeup, but had little else to get hitters to chase and carried significant control issues. He had made one MLB start in 2022 and was shellacked. He came in at just #17 on the 2023 Amazin’ Avenue Mets prospect lists—and keep in mind the state of the system before 2023. This wasn’t a pitcher you wanted taking the ball too much for a team gunning for the postseason.

Butto did pitch pretty well in his first start against the Oakland A’s, but his second start against the Nationals revealed more of the red flags with his control. He walked six Nats hitters across 4.2 innings, and was lucky to only allow two earned runs.

After an appearance in relief the next week against the Tigers, Butto was optioned back down to Triple-A when the team’s main starters returned. But something very interesting happened down in Syracuse. His AAA top-line numbers there didn’t necessarily reflect any major improvements—he pitched to a 5.93 ERA and walked nearly five batters per nine—but Butto had been working on a new, harder slider—which at times has been identified as a cutter, though Baseball Savant described it as a slider, as does Butto himself—to replace his curveball, and spent the year in Syracuse refining it.

By the time Butto was recalled in September to take some starts as the major league team played out the string, he looked much different. The slider was now a legitimate weapon to go along with his wipeout changeup, giving him two legitimate, major league quality offerings to go with his fastball. Sporting that new arsenal, he made five starts at the tail end of the year, and pitched to a 3.29 ERA across 27.1 innings in those starts. He completed six innings in three of those five starts, and even recorded and out in the seventh in his September 6 start against Washington.

The added slider was really a game-changer. Both his slider and his changeup induced whiff rates of nearly 40%, and those two off-speed pitches allowed his four-seam fastball to play up, as hitters batted only .174 against his heater.

The new pitch allowed him to induce significantly more chase than he had been before, which helped cut his walk rate to 2.96 BB/9 over those five starts. Small sample size caveats apply to all of these numbers, of course, but Butto had induced a chase rate of just 21.0% in his brief MLB appearances in April and May, but that jumped to 30.5% across these five starts. Sometimes fixing control issues has as much to do with inducing more chase as it does locating.

Butto continued to look good this spring, and even mixed in a new sinker as well. In 10 innings, he walked only two, struck out nine and allowed only one run. Of course, it would be foolish to conclude that Butto is some kind of an ace or even a guaranteed major-league starter based on any of this, but it is clear that the 26-year-old is a much more interesting pitcher, and more a viable depth option, than he was 12 months ago.

A lot has been written about Eric Jagers and the Mets’ new pitching lab in recent months. If the new pitching regime is indeed having an impact, this is what it would look like. Not every pitcher is going to be magically turned into a star, but turning low-upside prospects into far more interesting depth pieces is also a side effect of better pitching development as well.

Butto was one of the final cuts of camp and did not make the team out of spring training, but he should be one of the first starting pitchers called up in case of injury. The team is keeping him stretched out as a starter, so they clearly see more value in him as a starter than a reliever at this point.

In 2024, every starting rotation is more than just the top five. Teams need to have ample depth in the minors. Butto is the kind of depth option every team would like to have; a starter with upside who can give you six respectable innings. In fact, Butto would probably have made several teams’ starting rotations out of camp.

Given the injury to Kodai Senga and the injury risk that exists in the Mets’ rotation, Butto is likely going to pitch a meaningful number of innings for the 2024 Mets, and could wind up being a more important contributor than some might think if he can perform the way he did down the stretch last year.