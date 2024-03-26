Flushing is Burning: Sho Me the Money

Grace is back with some huge stories. She starts with the world’s quickest recap of recent baseball news to get to the story of the week, maybe year: Shohei Ohtani’s betting scandal. Who did what, what we know, what we don’t, what situations make more sense than others, Grace attempts to make heads and tails of anything and walks away with neither.

Then, Grace gets into the Nex Benedict situation. She gives the basic information of what happened, then discusses what happened, both in the micro and macro sense, to make a child take their own life. And she talks about how we’ve all failed people like Nex, and all kids who feel trapped for being themselves.

Finally, Grace has the most obvious movie minute of all time, and has only great things to say about Rose Glass’ latest.

Follow us on Twitter/X @FIBPod, on Instagram @FlushingisBurningPod, and email us at flushingisburning@gmail.com!

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years, as well as unlock access to exclusive episodes, our Discord server, a monthly playlist, and more.