Josh Walker could get another shot in the Mets’ bullpen in 2024

Josh Walker was picked by the Mets in the 37th round—a round that no longer exists by 17 rounds—in the 2017 draft. Most players taken in rounds that late don’t end up making it to the big leagues, but Walker made his debut with the major league team last year.

The results across his 10.0 innings with the Mets weren’t exactly ideal. Walker had a decent strikeout rate for a reliever, a bad walk rate, and a fairly significant home run issue. And he ended up with an 8.10 ERA at the end of the season.

In Triple-A Syracuse, however, things went much better for the lefty. He struck out 33.3 percent of opposing batters, walked 10.8 percent, and had a 1.84 ERA in 29.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. That was a marked improvement from his brief stint in Syracuse as a reliever in 2022 and his time spent as a starter there in 2021.

With two option years remaining, Walker was an obvious choice to begin the year in Syracuse, especially since the Mets’ bullpen includes two lefties: Brooks Raley and Jake Diekman. Neither of those pitchers has significant platoon splits, and for what it’s worth, Walker was more effective against left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters last year in Syracuse.

Like a bunch of other relievers who will be in Syracuse to start the year, Walker could get called up at one or more points this season, assuming he’s pitching well in Triple-A and and a need arises. And again, the fact that he has options makes it much easier for the team to call him up and send him back a few times if needed.