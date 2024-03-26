Mets Morning News: The Boys are Back in Town

Meet the Mets

The Mets concluded their spring training schedule with a 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

New York finished spring with a 15-14 record.

There was a scary moment when Starling Marte was hit in the head by a Clay Holmes pitch. However, the Mets’ skipper assuaged fears by saying Marte is okay following the incident.

The Mets arrived home last night following the conclusion of spring training.

The Mets (and Yankees) are not sweating losing their aces to injury.

The Mets, who are set to take on the Brewers on Opening Day on March 28, could be facing a second opponent: Mother Nature. Rain is expected on Thursday, and Mets Weather thinks there’s at least a ‘decent chance’ the game moves to Friday.

Francisco Alvarez has been working on his throwing arm, and he led all catchers in throwing out runners this spring. This making running on Alvarez a risky proposition for would-be base stealers.

Even as an 11-year-old fan, David Stearns has only wanted one thing from the Mets.

The Mets will honor the late Bud Harrelson with a patch during the season.

Before landing JD Martinez, the Mets reportedly offered Justin Turner a one-year deal worth $13 million.

You may be concerned about Starling Marte’s spring, but the Mets are not.

Jon Heyman was Mr. Positivity as he shared reasons to think the Mets will exceed expectations in their ‘transition year’.

Tim Healey explored what makes this Opening Day more special than usual, and why the club is bringing Kodai Senga and David Peterson to New York for it.

Carlos Mendoza may be a first-time manager, but he’s got the parenting game down pat. With his wife and kids already in New York, his younger son forgot their homework for the week, so the skipper went to his school in Tampa this morning to pick it up.

Danny Abriano outlined five storylines to watch for the Mets as the season kicks off.

The Mets have released Chad Smith, whom they signed this winter.

YES Network tried to add Buck Showalter to their regional sports network roster, but they stopped their pursuit upon learning he was still under contract with the Mets.

Around the National League East

Jon Heyman previewed the NL East, which features the Phillies and the Mets chasing the division-champion Braves.

Dave Dombrowski tempered the Jordan Montgomery talk while taking stock of the Phillies.

The Braves signed Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. The former, current, future, and forever Brave was just released by the White Sox after an uninspiring spring training performance.

Atlanta has released reliever Penn Murfee, who had briefly signed on with the Mets.

In case you were wondering, here is a list of musical instruments the Marlins will allow into loanDepot Park.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani made his first statement following the Ippei Mizuhara scandal and firing, saying he never bet on baseball or any sports while alleging that Ippei stole money from him while telling lies.

The Ohtani situation is another reminder that the sports betting genie is out of the bottle, writes David Lennon.

The Dodgers have paired Ohtani with Will Ireton, a long-standing member of the organization, in the wake of the Mizuhara firing.

Enjoy this MLB hype video, narrated by Bryan Cran-stache...erm...Cranston.

Sarah Langs listed 11 milestones within reach this season.

Here are the most important things we learned about each team this spring.

Will Leitch went out on a limb with one bold prediction for every division.

Here’s the projected Opening Day lineup for every major league team.

The MLB.com staff predicted this year’s award winners.

Jim Bowden made some predictions for the 2024 season.

In a Q&A with Ken Rosenthal, Jack Flaherty revealed that he feels remorse over confronting Tony Clark during the MLBPA power struggle.

The Ringer looked at five questions around MLB’s investigation of Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter.

Clayton Beeter has made the Yankees’ roster.

Paul Sewald has a Grade 2 oblique strain and will begin the year on the injured list.

Sam Dykstra prepared us for the Jackson Chourio era in Milwaukee.

David Rubeinstein is expected to be voted in as owner of the Orioles on Wednesday.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets inked Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract extension on this date in 2019.