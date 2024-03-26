Omar Narváez is clearly the Mets’ backup catcher in 2024

Omar Narváez joined the Mets before the 2023 season, and just a few days into the season, he hit the injured list and saw top prospect Franciso Alvarez called up to fill in.

Narváez didn’t make it back until early June, and by then, Alvarez had gotten a firm grasp on the starting job behind the plate. That remains the case now as the 2024 season is set to get underway, with Alvarez playing the role of starter and Narváez serving as his backup.

In the end, Narváez made just 146 plate appearances for the Mets, his lowest total in a full single season in his major league career. In that time, he hit just .211/.283/.297 with two home runs and a 64 wRC+. It was a very small sample, but over the past two years, he now has a cumulative 68 wRC+.

If Narváez were to bounce back, the Mets could entertain the idea of trading him to a team that could play him more regularly. Tomás Nido remains in the minors and could take Narváez’s place if the team were to go that route. If not, Alvarez still figures to get the vast majority of the time behind the plate, and Nido might end up staying in Syracuse longer simply because he’s out of options and might not clear waivers if the Mets had to put him on them this season.