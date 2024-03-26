Mets release Phil Bickford

The Mets have released 28-year-old right-handed reliever Phil Bickford, having designated him for assignment a few days ago to make room for designated hitter J.D. Martinez on their 40-man roster.

Coming into spring training, Bickford was one of several pitchers who had a shot at making the team’s Opening Day bullpen. But he and many of the other relievers in that competition were out of options. Having joined the Mets last year in a trade with the Dodgers, Bickford had a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings in orange and blue and had a 4.95 ERA on the 2023 season. In 4.2 innings in Grapefruit League play this year, Bickford had a 5.79 ERA.

The Mets still haven’t made the last bullpen spot or two official just yet, as Sean Reid-Foley, Yohan Ramírez, and Michael Tonkin are the three pitchers in the mix for two spots. All three are out of options.