We’re all rooting for Zack Short

On Sunday morning, Zack Short got a phone call that many of us have experienced: his grandmother had passed away. Short, in his first spring training with the Mets, could not join his family in the Kingston area to be with his grandmother as she died. As much fun as it seems like being a pro ballplayer is, this is the downside: you’re a thousand miles away for moments that don’t get a do-over. You miss a lot.

But just a few hours later, Short was told that he made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his Major League career. Short, who grew up a Mets fan, will be announced at Citi Field along with superstars like Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz. Despite not meeting Short or talking with him about this, one must imagine that this is literally a childhood dream come true for a New York kid.

And so, while Short has never exactly lit the world on fire in his brief big league playing time - a career .174/.266/.308 slash line across three partial seasons in Detroit doesn’t exactly instill a ton of confidence - his making the team is something to celebrate. Maybe this is the year that Short puts it together; his spring line has been clearly above his career norm (.308/.413 /487), but again, these are both spring numbers and an incredibly small sample size (46 plate appearances). Maybe he outplays Joey Wendle and becomes the team’s super sub off the bench. Maybe he’s sent down in two weeks when J.D. Martinez is ready to start his season. It almost doesn’t matter.

Zack Short made the Opening Day roster for his hometown team. He got some of the best news of his life during a truly terrible moment, where he must have been questioning whether or not his sacrifices were worth it. It almost sounds like a fairytale. As famously said twice in Moneyball, “how can you not be romantic about baseball?”