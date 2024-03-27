Alex Ramirez needs more time

Before the Mets sent most of their tradable players elsewhere at the 2023 trade deadline, Alex Ramirez was a much more important piece in the Mets’ system. An international free agent who got a $2.05 million signing bonus, Ramirez is an athletic, speedy outfield prospect who has not played above Single-A Brooklyn. He’s also very, very young. Having just turned 21, Ramirez is still very much a work in progress, and very much an unknown.

After an impressive 2022 season, split between St. Lucie and Brooklyn where he hit .281/.346/.436 in 121 games, Ramirez took a step back last season, where he played in Brooklyn for the entirety of 2023. Here is what our Steve Sypa and Lukas Vlahos said in our write up of Ramirez in our annual prospect list about why Ramirez had a tough year:

Weak contact on breaking balls seems to be the main reason his 2023 surface level stats suffered, as his infield fly ball rate jumped from a 13.6% rate with Brooklyn in 2022 to a 21.4% rate. Ramirez chases junk out of the zone far too often and compliments that with a penchant for subpar contact, frequently topping the ball harmlessly into the infield dirt or getting under it for weak cans of corn. On pitches that he can pick up on, he can make positive swing decisions, evidenced by his 10.7% walk rate last season, but that seems to be more a mirage than actual evidence of a discerning eye, so continuing to develop his eye and differentiate pitches that he can make contact, albeit poor contact, with from pitches he should make contact with, and drive, will be key to his future development.

Ramirez still has plenty of time to adjust and grow. A speedy outfielder with pop in his bat will always get plenty of opportunities. And, due to the influx of high level outfield prospects Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert, Ramirez will have more time to adjust and grow without too much pressure. With a hopeful promotion to Double-A, Ramirez is very unlikely to see big league at bats this season, but is one of the many Mets prospects to watch in 2024.