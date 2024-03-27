Francisco Lindor looks to have another excellent season in Queens

Entering his fourth season as the Mets shortstop, Francisco Lindor has developed into a leader and one of the faces of the franchise. It started out a little bumpy in 2021, but over the last two seasons, Lindor has been not only the most valuable shortstop in baseball by fWAR, but the fourth-most valuable player in the sport behind only Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts by that measure.

Of course, a lot of that has to do with Lindor’s shortstop defense, which remains superb. Lindor has been one of the best shortstop defenders in baseball since he first showed up in the majors in 2015, and that has remained true in his time with the Mets. In fact, 2023 was the first year that Lindor ranked lower than 98th percentile in OAA in his career, though he still finished in the 90th percentile, which is obviously still very good. It remains to be seen if that was due to any sort of skill decline in his age-29 season, or if it was just a strange one-year blip in the calculations due to it being the first year of the infield shift bans. Lindor certainly still looked the part of an upper echelon shortstop defender throughout 2023 by the eye test.

Lindor’s other calling card has been his ability to play every day. Lindor has missed a total of three games since 2022. He has played at least 158 games in five of the seven full-length seasons he’s played in the majors, and he played all 60 games in 2020 as well. Lindor often talks about how much he values the ability to “post up,” and how important it is to him to be in the lineup day in and day out. If you asked Lindor what stat he values the most, he would probably tell you games played.

Lindor combines his defense and availability with a solid, if not necessarily standout offensive profile. He’s not going to put up eye-popping numbers like Corey Seager, but Lindor has put up wRC+’s of 125 and 121 in each of the last two years, respectively, which are right in-line with his career 118 wRC+. It’s not going to always be pretty—and any Mets fan could tell you that Lindor is prone to long, brutal slumps—but he usually ends up somewhere around 15-25% above league average. And for a great defensive shortstop who is always in the lineup, that is a very, very valuable player to have around.

It doesn’t always feel that way aesthetically, of course, and it does feel like Lindor can sometimes be disappointing based on what expectations were. So far, we have not gotten that season like he had in 2018, where everything just comes together offensively and he puts up an 8-win, MVP-caliber year.

However, some of that can definitely be attributed to the ever-changing run environment in baseball taking a nosedive in recent years. Lindor’s career OPS in Cleveland was .833, which is a fantastic number for a shortstop. His career OPS in New York is .780, which is still good, but a ways off from what he was doing in Cleveland. But when you adjust for offensive environment, it’s not really as stark as it seems. Lindor’s OPS+ in Cleveland was 118, while it’s at 116 for his time in New York. His 2016-2020 top line numbers were boosted quite a bit by the juiced ball seasons, and his numbers have taken a hit from the deader ball of the last few years. He’s largely the same hitter on the whole, but it takes a different shape now in a different offensive environment and a less hitter-friendly park, so it feels a little less aesthetically pleasing.

Plus, besides the OAA, Lindor hasn’t shown major signs of skill decline. His Z-contact rate has dropped since his early career, but has steadied around the mid-to-upper 80s over the last few seasons, and sat at 87.3% last year, which is still a fine number; the league average tends to be around 85%. His whiff rates have gone up since the juiced ball days, but have stayed fairly stagnant since 2020. On top of that, his exit velocities and sprint speed both actually went up pretty significantly last year from 2022.

So there’s little reason to think at this point that Lindor is likely to be anything other than what he has been been the past few years. As such, the 30-year-old enters season number four in blue and orange looking to build on his legacy. He is already the first Met to have a 30-30 season since David Wright in 2007, and he’s already climbing up Mets shortstop leaderboards. He is 32 home runs away from passing Jose Reyes for the most all-time by a Mets shortstop, and his 16.8 career fWAR as a Met is already third all-time among shortstops in franchise history, trailing only Reyes (33.2 fWAR) and Bud Harrelson (17.9 fWAR). He stands a pretty good chance to pass Harrelson this year, and a decent chance to pass Reyes by the end of his contract.