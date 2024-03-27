Mets Morning News: One (or two) Day More

Meet the Mets

Entering her third season with the Mets, Liz Benn shared the team has the most female coaches in baseball.

The Mets released reliever Phil Bickford.

Tylor Megill and his brother Trevor are set to face off in the big leagues later this week for the first time.

SNY offered up their predictions for the 2024 season.

How much has Brett Baty improved with his second chance at third base?

The Mets released Luke Voit.

Around the National League East

An upgraded scoreboard and Korean hot dogs are among the new additions at Nationals Park in 2024.

Pitching depth is a big question the Phillies face as Opening Day nears.

Skip Schumaker and the Marlins are ready to build off their successful first season together.

Jesse Chavez is set to make the Braves Opening Day roster.

Around Major League Baseball

As the start of the season nears, Jordan Montgomery finally has a home, signing a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks.

ESPN is reportedly leaning towards opting out of their MLB contract.

How every team in the majors can make the playoffs in 2024.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Brandon Nimmo!