Mets postpone Opening Day until Friday due to rain

With rain forecast for Wednesday night through much of Thursday, the Mets made the decision to postpone Opening Day earlier this afternoon. The Mets will now kick off the season on Friday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field against the Brewers.

Fans who wish to go on Friday can use their tickets from Thursday. Gates will open at 11:40 a.m. while the parking lots will open at 10:40 a.m. More information on what to do if you have tickets and cannot attend can be found here.

This is the second straight season that their home opener has been pushed back a day due to inclement weather. Despite the noticeable increase in games affected by weather, Steve Cohen all but confirmed this offseason that he would not be adding a retractable roof to Citi Field. This comes one year after he said he was exploring the possibility of adding a roof.

When baseball does finally return on Friday, José Quintana will take the mound for the Mets, while Freddy Peralta gets the nod for the Brewers.