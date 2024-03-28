Mets Morning News: Rain, rain go away

Meet the Mets

For the second year in a row, the Mets home opener is rained out.

Even though Opening Day will have to wait, the season predictions still apply.

It is the one time of year that it’s ok to have some hope as both a baseball fan and as a Mets fan.

Edwin Díaz is looking forward to returning to the Citi Field mound and sounding the trumpets once again.

Kodai Senga has resumed throwing and hopes he can continue to improve upon his successful rookie season once he rejoins the rotation

David Stearns sat down for an interview and talked about growing up as a Mets fan and what he brings to the organization now as the President of Baseball Operations.

Stearns also hopes the lessons he learned with the Brewers will help him be successful in Queens.

Ex-Met Chasen Bradford was arrested for a DUI one day after being sworn in as a Nevada police officer.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Phillies also postponed their game and will instead play the following day.

The Marlins traded Jon Berti to the Yankees as part of a three-way deal with the Rays.

The Nationals released first baseman Lewin Díaz.

Around Major League Baseball

Opening Day is the perfect time to predict who will be your World Series winners.

The Dodgers extended catcher Will Smith, signing him to a 10-year deal worth $140 million.

Without Ippei Mizuhara by his side, Shohei Ohtani must now face the gambling allegations alone.

The major league baseball owners voted unanimously to approve David Rubenstein as the Orioles new owner.

It is Women’s History Month and there are many women who paved the way for a new generation to get involved in the game.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1976, trade rumors surrounding Tom Seaver began.