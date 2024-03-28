Mets announce Opening Day roster

The Mets have announced their Opening Day roster ahead of the first game of their season against the Brewers tomorrow afternoon. The vast majority of the team’s decisions about the roster had already been made public over the past few days, but the final spots in the bullpen hadn’t been made public until this afternoon.

Sean Reid-Foley will start the season on the injured list, while fellow relievers Yohan Ramírez and Michael Tonkin have made the Opening Day roster. Reid-Foley’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to March 25 and officially because of a shoulder impingement.

The entirety of the Mets’ roster is as follows:

Catchers

Francisco Alvarez

Omar Narváez

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Brett Baty

Francisco Lindor

Jeff McNeil

Zack Short

Joey Wendle

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Starling Marte

Brandon Nimmo

DJ Stewart

Tyrone Taylor

Starting pitchers

Adrian Houser

Sean Manaea

Tylor Megill

Jose Quintana

Luis Severino

Relief pitchers