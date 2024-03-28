Mets announce Opening Day roster

The Mets have announced their Opening Day roster ahead of the first game of their season against the Brewers tomorrow afternoon. The vast majority of the team’s decisions about the roster had already been made public over the past few days, but the final spots in the bullpen hadn’t been made public until this afternoon.
Sean Reid-Foley will start the season on the injured list, while fellow relievers Yohan Ramírez and Michael Tonkin have made the Opening Day roster. Reid-Foley’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to March 25 and officially because of a shoulder impingement.
The entirety of the Mets’ roster is as follows:
Catchers
- Francisco Alvarez
- Omar Narváez
Infielders
- Pete Alonso
- Brett Baty
- Francisco Lindor
- Jeff McNeil
- Zack Short
- Joey Wendle
Outfielders
- Harrison Bader
- Starling Marte
- Brandon Nimmo
- DJ Stewart
- Tyrone Taylor
Starting pitchers
- Adrian Houser
- Sean Manaea
- Tylor Megill
- Jose Quintana
- Luis Severino
Relief pitchers
- Edwin Díaz
- Jake Diekman
- Jorge López
- Adam Ottavino
- Brooks Raley
- Yohan Ramírez
- Drew Smith
- Michael Tonkin
