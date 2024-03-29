 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Brewers: Opening Day lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 3/29/24

Jose Quintana gets the start in the Mets’ first game of the 2024 season.

By Chris McShane
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - LF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  5. Starling Marte - RF
  6. DJ Stewart - DH
  7. Francisco Alvarez - C
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Harrison Bader - CF

SP: Jose Quintana - LHP

Brewers lineup

  1. Jackson Chourio - RF
  2. William Contreras - C
  3. Christian Yelich - LF
  4. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  5. Willy Adames - SS
  6. Blake Perkins - CF
  7. Joey Ortiz - 2B
  8. Gary Sanchez - DH
  9. Andruw Monasterio - 3B

SP: Freddy Peralta - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2

