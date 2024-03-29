Mets vs. Brewers: Opening Day lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 3/29/24

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - LF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Starling Marte - RF
- DJ Stewart - DH
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Harrison Bader - CF
SP: Jose Quintana - LHP
Brewers lineup
- Jackson Chourio - RF
- William Contreras - C
- Christian Yelich - LF
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Willy Adames - SS
- Blake Perkins - CF
- Joey Ortiz - 2B
- Gary Sanchez - DH
- Andruw Monasterio - 3B
SP: Freddy Peralta - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2
