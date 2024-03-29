Mets Morning News: Opening Day is here!

Meet the Mets

The Mets made the Opening Day roster official, placing Sean Reid-Foley on the injured list and putting Yohan Ramírez and Michael Tonkin in the bullpen to start the season.

Here’s how Edwin Díaz is preparing for his return to the mound.

Francisco Lindor has been excellent for the Mets, flown under the radar while doing so, and grown as a person and clubhouse leader in the years he’s been in New York, write Laura Albanese.

This Opening Day is Jay Horwitz’s 45th with the team.

The Triple-A Syracuse Mets are also starting their season at home today, and their roster is a fun one to start the season.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Phillies, like the Mets and Brewers, had Opening Day postponed yesterday and will face each other to start their seasons today.

The Nationals started what should be a very long season by getting blown out by the Reds.

The Marlins opened their season with a dramatic loss to the Pirates in 12 innings.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rangers raised their championship banner and proceeded to win in walk-off fashion on Opening Day.

The Orioles routed the Angels to start the season behind a strong debut from Corbin Burnes.

The Tigers eked out a 1-0 win over the White Sox thanks to a great start by Tarik Skubal.

Royce Lewis hit a home run and left the Twins’ opener with an injury, a microcosm of his career, as Minnesota beat the Royals by a 4-1 score.

The Yankees beat the Astros to start their season, and Juan Soto played a significant part in the game.

The Padres welcomed the Giants back into the Crone Zone as they won on Opening Day.

The Dodgers improved to 2-1 on the season by beating the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays beat the Rays with relative ease.

You might not be surprised to hear that the A’s got blown out by the Guardians to start their season.

It’s pretty strange to see the Red Sox starting the season on the west coast, but they beat the Mariners in their first game of the season.

However bad any of the aforementioned blowouts might have seemed, the Diamondbacks embarrassed the Rockies with a 16-1 win.

Will Leitch ranks the best moments from Opening Day.

FanGraphs released positional power rankings.

The Reds signed Mike Ford to a minor league deal.

Here are some updates on providers carrying certain broadcasts around the league.

If you’re interested in reading all about the Dodgers’ offseason, here you go.

Jon Heyman writes that we really have no idea who Shohei Ohtani is aside from what he’s done on the field.

Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball through June 1, and his status could change before then depending on criminal proceedings in the Dominican Republic regarding his alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The Athletic did their bold predictions about the 2024 season.

David Lennon writes that it may be now or never time for Aaron Boone with the Yankees.

Juan Soto seems to be getting better at settling in with a new team.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

It was a busy day at Amazin’ Avenue yesterday, starting with Allison McCague’s final 2024 installment of the beloved KOST series.

A few weeks back, we weren’t feeling so great about the Mets’ season, but we checked in on those feelings again with J.D. Martinez in the fold and spring training in the books.

If you live near any of the Mets’ minor league affiliates, you’ll want to keep this excellent guide to prospect watching in 2024 by Lukas Vlahos handy.

We wrapped up our season preview profiles, a series that covered every player on the 40-man roster plus one bonus: J.D. Martinez.

And last but not least, we previewed the Mets’ opening series against the Brewers, the team that David Stearns used to run.

This Date in Mets History

Mike Hampton made his Mets debut on this date in the year 2000 in a game that took place in Japan.